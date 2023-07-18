Video: Young woman crushed by truck in tragic mishap at Ravi Nagar Square, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a tragic mishap at Ravi Nagar Square, a young woman lost her life when her head was crushed under a truck here on Tuesday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Ambazari Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Sanskriti Mishra.

According to police sources, Sanskriti, along with her friend on an Activa Moped (MH31/FV/7557), was heading home when their vehicle came into contact with a recklessly driven truck. Sanskriti reportedly fell onto the road, and her head was crushed under the rear wheel of the truck.

Ambazari Police promptly arrived at the scene and sent the body for autopsy. A case has been registered, and the police are conducting further investigations.

