Video: Market will resume operations from April 9, warns Sitabuldi Merchants Association



Nagpur: In a united stance to oppose the lockdown, the retail traders who were participating in silent protests have reportedly issued 48 hours ultimatum to the Administration to withdraw lockdown, else the Sitabuldi Market will restart operations defying norms, warned Sitabuldi Merchants Association here on Wednesday.

“The traders across the city were complying with every norm issued by the Administration since the lockdown came into effect last year, despite the fact that it dented our businesses. Even in 2021, from January to March we’ve abided by every instruction from both the State and Union Government. However, April lockdown was uncalled for.

Watch video here:

Following which a series of protests broke out on Tuesday. We were planning to open our shops on Wednesday itself however following the healthy dialogue with Police Hierarchy; the traders union has issued 48 hours ultimatum to Administration to withdraw lockdown or else they are going to find markets in Sitabuldi area open on Friday,” said Hussain Noorallah Ajani, Secretary, Sitabuldi Merchants Association.



