City’s Wonderboy Varad ranks second in International Science Olympiad

Nagpur: City’s Wonderboy Varad Malkhandale made Nagpur proud by securing second rank in the International Science Olympiad conducted by Science Olympiad Foundation. He secured 39 out of 40 marks. The Olympiad is conducted for students for Class I to XII every year.

This year, the Olympiad was conducted online due to Covid-19. Varad is a student of Class 3 of Narayana Vidyalayam, Nagpur. Known as Wonderboy, Varad to his credit has 9 National Records in various fields like Car Models, Spellings, Reverse ABCD, 30 States of India, 100 to 0 reverse counting, RTO series, Districts of Maharashtra etc. His records have been entered in India Book of Records and World Records India and he is the only child in the country to achieve this feat.

Varad is the son of Bhushan Malkhandale, Executive Engineer, PWD Nagpur and Ujwala Malkhandale, Head, Electrical Engineering Department, Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi College of Engineering, Nagpur.



