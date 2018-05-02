    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Apr 7th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Is Maharashtra facing new Covid-19 strain?

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday hinted at the possibility of new strains of COVID-19 in the state as ‘some patients are showing behaviours other than routine ones’.

    “New Strains are suspected because we are seeing other behaviours in COVID-19 patients than routine behaviours. Patients are also showing non-routine behaviours after the infection,” Tope said.

    “National Institute of Virology (NIV) is doing genomic sequencing of our samples. It is sending its report to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

    “Now, NCDC will guide us about if any new protocol is to be followed for the treatment,” he added.

    Informing that as the state, currently, is consuming 50,000 doses of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir on a daily basis, Maharashtra needs a higher number of doses.

    The price of Remdesivir will be capped between Rs 1,100-1,400 per dose.

    Tope was addressing a press conference over the COVID-19 situation in the state on Wednesday.


