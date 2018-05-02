Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Video: Manufacturing units in MIHAN will only provide jobs to Vidarbha youths, says Lonkar

Nagpur: “The MIHAN Project was dream project of the then Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh. His concept was that since Nagpur is centrally located, an export hub here would give philip to economy of Vidarbha. Considering this aspect in mind, MIHAN Project was conceptualised. Government acquired the land and project was given shape. Initially, good marketing of the project was done. Mumbai was headquarters of the project. Wide publicity was given to the project across the country. The project was divided in two parts – one was SEZ and the other Non-SEZ and commercial. Lots of efforts were made to make the project viable at that time. But the government changed and the project lacked the necessary push. Despite the boom in software in the country, MIHAN was deprived of the benefit,” thus said President of Butibori Manufacturers Association Nitin Lonkar while interacting with Nagpur Today.

Lonkar stated that because of no gain to MIHAN despite software boom, many big companies such as Wipro, Infosys etc which had acquired lands, could not start working. “MIHAN needed a push but lack of interest stalled its expected development,” Lonkar lamented.

“MIHAN possesses world-class infrastructure. The infrastructure is laced with all facilities. The aim of the government was to attract international as well as national software companies. The money spent on the high-class infrastructure will accrue benefits for MIHAN in the coming days,” Lonkar hoped.

On the issue of jobs to Vidarbha youths, Lonkar said, “The preference given to software companies in SEZ was not appropriate. Job opportunities in softwarte companies are limited. While 100 persons get employment in manufacturing units, the software companies offer jobs only to 10 persons. It would have been a better option if manufacturing area was set up instead of SEZ. This could have generated more employment. If government takes a decision and increases the area of SEZ, then Vidarbha youths would certainly get jobs in sufficient numbers,” the President of Butibori Manufacturers Association stressed.

