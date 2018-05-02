Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Dec 13th, 2019

Group of hooligans beat security guard, grab land in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have booked a gang of nine persons allegedly for encroaching, beating security guard and grabbing a private land forcibly near Gorewada Water Pump on Thursday night.

According to police sources, Tariq Beg Mirza Salim Beg (42), a resident of Flat No. 537, Kasabpura, Mominpura owns a land near Gorewada Water Pump under Gittikhadan police station. On Thursday, a group of miscreants encroached Beg’s property at around 10.30 pm by breaking open locks. When the security guard tried to intervene into the matter, the accused thrashed and threatened him with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint lodged by property owner Beg, Gittikhadan police have booked accused identified as Shahnawaz Ismail Khan (45), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, Mohammad Shakil Zakir Hussain (45) a resident of Mominpura, Wasim Ansari Salim Ansari (30), a resident of Mominpura, Mohammad Kadir Mohammad Wakil Khan (32), a resident of Jafar Nagar, Mohammad Sadiq Wakil Ahmad (24), a resident of Naya Bazar, Kamptee, Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Subhan (33), a resident of Jafar Nagar, Firoz alias Bablu Ansari (42), a resident of Jafar Nagar and their two accomplices under Sections 324, 143, 147, 149, 336, 447, 506 (B) read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Happening Nagpur
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Vanitha Iyer wins second National Award
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city
Nagpur Crime News
Beltarodi cops nab ex-collection agent in Rs 5.83 lakh robbery case
Beltarodi cops nab ex-collection agent in Rs 5.83 lakh robbery case
Group of hooligans beat security guard, grab land in Gittikhadan
Group of hooligans beat security guard, grab land in Gittikhadan
Maharashtra News
राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाचे खातेवाटप जाहीर
राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाचे खातेवाटप जाहीर
आय यु एम एस प्रणालीमध्ये सर्व विद्यापिठांनी सकारात्मक सहभाग घ्यावा -राज्यपाल
आय यु एम एस प्रणालीमध्ये सर्व विद्यापिठांनी सकारात्मक सहभाग घ्यावा -राज्यपाल
Hindi News
विडिओ : मिहान में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट आने से ही विदर्भ के युवाओ को मिलेगा रोजगार
विडिओ : मिहान में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट आने से ही विदर्भ के युवाओ को मिलेगा रोजगार
दर्दनाक हादसा: मेडिकल के चर्म विभाग का स्लैब गिरने से दो लोगों की हुई मौत
दर्दनाक हादसा: मेडिकल के चर्म विभाग का स्लैब गिरने से दो लोगों की हुई मौत
Trending News
Passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to benefit 10,000 people in Nagpur
Passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to benefit 10,000 people in Nagpur
New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit
New Year bash: Revelries on cards but no rush for liquor permit
Featured News
Video: Manufacturing units in MIHAN will only provide jobs to Vidarbha youths, says Lonkar
Video: Manufacturing units in MIHAN will only provide jobs to Vidarbha youths, says Lonkar
विडिओ : मिहान में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट आने से ही विदर्भ के युवाओ को मिलेगा रोजगार
विडिओ : मिहान में मैन्युफैक्चरिंग यूनिट आने से ही विदर्भ के युवाओ को मिलेगा रोजगार
Trending In Nagpur
Winter Session: With no Question Hour, focus shifts on Call Attention Motions
Winter Session: With no Question Hour, focus shifts on Call Attention Motions
Beltarodi cops nab ex-collection agent in Rs 5.83 lakh robbery case
Beltarodi cops nab ex-collection agent in Rs 5.83 lakh robbery case
Nagpur builder dies in car mishap in Mumbai, 5 friends hurt
Nagpur builder dies in car mishap in Mumbai, 5 friends hurt
Group of hooligans beat security guard, grab land in Gittikhadan
Group of hooligans beat security guard, grab land in Gittikhadan
Video: Manufacturing units in MIHAN will only provide jobs to Vidarbha youths, says Lonkar
Video: Manufacturing units in MIHAN will only provide jobs to Vidarbha youths, says Lonkar
Passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to benefit 10,000 people in Nagpur
Passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to benefit 10,000 people in Nagpur
Post Office employee booked for breach of trust, pocketing Rs 2 lakh
Post Office employee booked for breach of trust, pocketing Rs 2 lakh
New Era Hospital successfully conducts 69 organ transplants in just 18 months
New Era Hospital successfully conducts 69 organ transplants in just 18 months
वीज बचतीसाठी स्वयंसेवकांची जनजागृती
वीज बचतीसाठी स्वयंसेवकांची जनजागृती
Arrogant car driver slaps Rly Gateman on duty at Manish Nagar Crossing
Arrogant car driver slaps Rly Gateman on duty at Manish Nagar Crossing
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145