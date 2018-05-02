Group of hooligans beat security guard, grab land in Gittikhadan

Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have booked a gang of nine persons allegedly for encroaching, beating security guard and grabbing a private land forcibly near Gorewada Water Pump on Thursday night.

According to police sources, Tariq Beg Mirza Salim Beg (42), a resident of Flat No. 537, Kasabpura, Mominpura owns a land near Gorewada Water Pump under Gittikhadan police station. On Thursday, a group of miscreants encroached Beg’s property at around 10.30 pm by breaking open locks. When the security guard tried to intervene into the matter, the accused thrashed and threatened him with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint lodged by property owner Beg, Gittikhadan police have booked accused identified as Shahnawaz Ismail Khan (45), a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, Mohammad Shakil Zakir Hussain (45) a resident of Mominpura, Wasim Ansari Salim Ansari (30), a resident of Mominpura, Mohammad Kadir Mohammad Wakil Khan (32), a resident of Jafar Nagar, Mohammad Sadiq Wakil Ahmad (24), a resident of Naya Bazar, Kamptee, Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Subhan (33), a resident of Jafar Nagar, Firoz alias Bablu Ansari (42), a resident of Jafar Nagar and their two accomplices under Sections 324, 143, 147, 149, 336, 447, 506 (B) read with Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.