Video Man’s plan to marry second time foiled by first wife in filmy style!!

Bhandara/Kalyan: A shocking as well as curious incident has come to light. A man’s plan to marry a second time was foiled by his first wife in a filmy style. In the nick of time, the first wife hit the marriage hall in Kalyan, Mumbai and spoiled the plan of Bhandara’s young man to get married with another woman leaving the guests awestruck. Now, the accused man has landed in police custody after a case was registered against him.

The accused, Khemraj Baburao Mul (40), native of Village Masal, Lakhandur, is a painter by profession. 15 years ago he was married to a girl from the village through a love affair. He stayed with his wife for a few months. They also had a son. However, within a few days, they started falling out. Khemraj filed divorce case against his wife in court.

However, while the divorce case was pending in the court, a second marriage was being planned by Khemraj while his wife and son were at home. This “feat” of Khemraj from Village Masal in Lakhandur taluka of Bhandara district was revealed in Kalyan, Mumbai.

While this case was in court, the preparations for the second marriage went ahead. When the wife of Khemraj came to know about this and after knowing the date of the marriage, she rushed to the marriage venue along with her son, brother and sister at Darshan Marriage Hall in Kalyan (East) to thwart her husband’s plan. When the bride and groom were ready to tie the knot, the first wife foiled the marriage plan with the help of the police and handed over her husband to the police.

Police registered a case against Khemraj under Sections 494, 511, 506 of IPC at Kolsewadi Police Station in Kalyan (Mumbai) and detained him.

