BIS Seized Toys without ISI Mark at Vishal Kids and Bonsaii

Nagpur: Raids were conducted by teams of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Nagpur Branch Office, on Tuesday, 10 Jan 2023 at the premises of M/s Vishal Kids World, 28 A Sathe Wada, Modi No 1, Sitabuldi Nagpur and M/s Bonsaii Suyash Mart Pvt. Ltd, 96 East High Court Road, New Ramdaspeth, Nagpur.

During the raids, the above outlets were found engaged in selling Non ISI Marked Toys, which is in violation of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India’s Order 11(4)/9/2017-C.I dated 25.02.2020.

Advertisement

It may be noted that Toys meant to be used for playing by children below 14 years have been notified under mandatory certification by Government of India vide above mentioned QCO w.e.f. 01.01.2021, which means that Toys shall mandatorily carry ISI mark under a valid licence from BIS. There is provision of imprisonment of up to 2 years and/or fine of minimum Rs. 2,00,000/- on violation of abovementioned QCO.

M/s Vishal kids world and M/s Bonsaii Suyash were found selling the toys meant to be used for playing by children without BIS ISI Mark. During the raid total 25 and 23 types of toys were found at these 2 outlets respectively without ISI mark which include Colorful interlocking blocks, light and sound vibration gun, peppa pig, drum set, car toy- police, remote control cars, kids piano, squeeze toys, Rattle Teether etc. Total 181 pieces of toys from M/s Vishal Kids World and 118 pieces of toys from M/s Bonsaii Suyash Mart Pvt. Ltd, were found to be not carrying ISI mark and were seized by BIS officials.

Further appropriate legal actions as per the provisions of BIS Act 2016 shall be initiated against M/s Vishal Kids World, and M/s Bonsaii Suyash Mart Pvt. Ltd,.

BIS has appealed to common public not to purchase toys without the BIS quality mark (ISI mark), even from e-commerce platform and report it to BIS through BIS CARE App, if you come across anyone doing it.

It is suggested that consumers should ascertain the genuineness of the ISI marked products before purchase by visiting BIS website http://www.bis.gov.in or through the use of BIS CARE app (available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store).

BIS hereby appeals to general consumers to share information about misuse of ISI mark to BIS Nagpur Branch Office on phone Nos. 0712-2540807, 0712-2565171 or on e-mail: hngbo@bis.gov.in.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement