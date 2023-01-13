Silver jubilee celebration of Mary Queen of Apostle Church on Jan 15, 18 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Silver Jubilee celebration of Mary Queen of Apostle Church, Palloti Nagar, will be held on January 15and January 18 from 5 pm onwards. Most Rev Elias Gonsalves, Archbishop of Nagpur Diocese, shall grace the programme on January 15, at 5 pm.

A press conference was held on Thursday at Mary Queen of Apostles Church to announce the two-day Silver Jubilee celebrations of the church. Parish Priest Rev Fr Johnson presided over the press conference. Parish Secretary Tom, Joint Secretary Sushma Bastian, Treasurer Thomas Lukose, Parishioners Pradeep Subramani, Runa Subramani, and Loyola Reeves also were present on this occasion.

Advertisement

The main celebrant and other celebrants will be welcomed by a dance performance in Chhota Nagpuri style by Mahila Mandal group of the church. Thereafter, a Rosary balloon will be released by the main celebrant Archbishop Elias Gonsalves, followed by Holy Mass in the church. Former parish priests transferred to other countries and States of India will also grace the occasion. Everyone will be led by the resounding beats of the Police Band, specially called for the occasion, to St Vincent Pallotti School ground where a cultural gathering will be organised.

Archbishop Elias Gonsalves and guests of honour Rev Fr Jacob Nampudakam, President of UAC International; and Rev Fr Joy Palachuvattil, Provincial Rector, Pallottines Nagpur, will be felicitated with a bouquet. The programme will portray soulful song and vibrant dance presentations by the parishioners.

Rev Fr Jacob Nampudakam and Rev Fr Joy Palachuvattil will address the gathering. On January 18, at 5 pm, Holy Mass will be celebrated by Rev Fr Shaji Mathew. Everyone will proceed to St Vincent Pallotti School ground for a cultural extravaganza. Vikas Thakre, MLA, will be the chief guest. He and other dignitaries will be felicitated on the occasion. A song, dance, and skit depicting the history of Pallottine Community will be presented.

The Cultural Committee group will compere the programme. Tom and Sushma Bastian will propose a vote of thanks. Fr Johnson Puthur, Parish Priest, thanked everyone for their efforts to make the celebration successful.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement