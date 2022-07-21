Video: Mesmerizing design of upcoming Futala Lake Link Road’s widening is out!

Advertisement

Nagpur: The state-of-the-art design of upcoming Futala Lake Link Road is out and Nagpurians just can’t keep calm! The 37 seconds clip released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and PWD NH Division Nagpur shows widening of the existing 10 meter road to 24 meter.

T AND T ALTIS JV has been awarded the contract of the multi-crore project conceptualized by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The video gives a glimpse of how elegant one would feel while travelling to Futala Lake from Campus Square. The splendid display of modern architecture adheres to the greenery of Nagpur city as several trees and saplings accompany commuters taking this avenue.

This road widening is part of the contract to build two flyovers on Amravati Road.

Under the flyovers project, PWD plans to widen only one more road connecting to the highway, from Ravi Nagar Square to the nullah adjacent to Ambazari police station, from existing 7m to 10m.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs 400 crore for construction of two flyovers on Amravati road, first one from RTO office to Campus Square and other one from Gurudwara to Wadi Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention that, the natural beauty of iconic Futala Lake in Nagpur will go colourful from August 15.The administration as well as the firms working on Futala beautification project are working to ensure that the project is dedicated to the public on the Independence Day. The musical fountain in the Lake will tell the history of Nagpur.

The commentary for the light-and sound show on Nagpur’s history has been recorded in the voice of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan (English), eminent lyricist-director Gulzar (Hindi), and acting stalwart Nana Patekar (Marathi).

A 4000-seat capacity gallery will be set up near Futala Lake to enjoy the fountain and a 12-storey food-plaza will be set up next to Futala with parking for 1,100 vehicles, Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

