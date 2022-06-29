Video: Man booked for throwing acid on cows in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth Police have booked a man allegedly for throwing acid on cows in Bajeria area here, on Monday.
The police have registered a case against Tanveer Khan on the complaint of Vijay Lanjewar, a resident of Bajeria, Telipura.
Vijay owns seven cows. The animals were tied at an open plot due ongoing construction work at Vijay’s house. He noticed acid wounds on two cows early in the morning. The skin of cows started coming out.
Following which he checked the CCTV footage of the neighbour’s camera and noticed that Tanveer was throwing some inflammable substance on the cows and went back to the house. A large number of locals gathered at the spot and lodged a complaint with Ganeshpeth police.
The police have registered a case against Tanveer under various sections of Indian Penal Code and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.