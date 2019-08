Nagpur: A major Leakage has been reported on Kanhan WTP 900 feeder line at Automotive Chowk. NMC-OCW Will take up the leakage plugging work tomorrow on August 29 (Thursday) after morning supply to Binaki , Bastarwadi and gandoor DT at 12.30 pm .

However following this leakage evening supply of Binaki ESR areas s will remain affected. NMC-OCW appealed residents from affected areas to co-operate.