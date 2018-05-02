Video: Major fire at Ambazari Bio-diversity Park in Nagpur

Nagpur: Massive fire broke out at Ambazari Bio-diversity Park Jungle here, on Wednesday afternoon. Due to the uneven terrain and being a jungle and full of grass and trees the movement of fire vehicle was restricted. It took 6 and half hours to get control over the fire, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Rajendra Uchake.

Fire Control Room received a call at 1 pm. Acting swiftly on the inputs, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Followed by one each from Wadi Nagar Parishad and MIDC Fire Brigade for assistance. The fire started from Northeast part and spread across south west part. Due to dry grassland and heavy winds , the fire spread rapidly. Firemen battled hard to get control over the fire, the CFO said.

No injuries whatsoever has been reported in the incident. The fire was fought under the command and control of station officer Tushar Barate Bhagwan Wagh and station officer Rajendra Dube. Two fire tenders are still on the site.