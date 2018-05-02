Maharashtra: Colleges and Universities to reopen from Feb 15

Nagpur: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday announced that universities and colleges will reopen in Maharashtra from February 15 onwards. The classes will be held on a rotational basis and 50% attendance has to be maintained.

Earlier, Samant had said that the government would soon announce its decision regarding the reopening of colleges in the state in a day or two.

The colleges in Maharashtra, along with all the other educational institutes in the state, were shut down in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.