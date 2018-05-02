Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Aug 2nd, 2019

Video : Maha Janadesh Yatra at Nagpur !

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that if the BJP is voted to power in the Assembly polls again, it will change the face of the state in the next five years through development. Fadnavis was in Nagpur as part of his month-long ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’, which began from Amravati on Thursday.

As part of the yatra, he held a roadshow in Nagpur on Friday, which started from Wardha Road and culminated at Katol Road. Speaking at different points on route, the chief minister said that the aim of the yatra is to give an account of the development brought by the BJP-led government in the state in the last five years.

“Through this yatra, I am seeking people’s blessings as well as their mandate. We have worked for bringing change in the state and in the next five years, we will change the face of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. The state will go to polls in September/October this year.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Rape accused flees from Ajni police custody
Maharashtra News
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
Hindi News
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने दी देश की पहली हाइपरलूप ट्रेन को मंजूरी
Trending News
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Video: Worms found in mid-deal meal in Nagpur, Organization calls it conspiracy to defame them
Featured News
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
Trending In Nagpur
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
HDFC bank security guard arrested with illegal firearms in Bajaj Nagar
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
Fadnavis, Bawankule visit Gadkari’s residence to check his health
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
शेतकर्‍यांसाठी आमच्या तिजोरीची दारे उघडी : मुख्यमंत्री
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
महाराष्ट्रीयन जनतेने भाजप ला महाजनादेश द्यावा – देवेन्द्र फडणवीस
बुटी बोरी येथे साहित्य सम्राट अण्णा भाऊ साठे जयंती उत्साहात
बुटी बोरी येथे साहित्य सम्राट अण्णा भाऊ साठे जयंती उत्साहात
“You can Earn only when you Understand”- CA Rupam Bardia
“You can Earn only when you Understand”- CA Rupam Bardia
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
“तैयार हो रही है तानाशाही की जमीन” : पुण्य प्रसून बाजपेयी
RSS welcomes SC order of daily hearing in Ayodhya case
RSS welcomes SC order of daily hearing in Ayodhya case
Video : Maha Janadesh Yatra at Nagpur !
Video : Maha Janadesh Yatra at Nagpur !
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Worm in Meal : FDA slaps notice to Akshay Patra, says will suspend license if needed
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145