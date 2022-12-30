Video: “Love from our patrons kept us going in pandemic,” says team Radisson Blu as it wishes Happy New Year!!

Nagpur: “After challenging pandemic, every industry struggled to seize its zenith. However, with love and trust from our patrons, we’ve just achieved our pre-pandemic stature in business and eyeing on a packed 2023 year,” informed Rajesh Sonkusare, Director of Sales and Marketing, Radisson Blu in a candid conversation with Nagpur Today.

Radisson Blu has always thrived on the love of its guests. The support we received from our patrons — be it international or local – proved crucial in the post pandemic era. In lieu, we like always, ensured necessary safety measures and world class delicacies to cater them, he continued.

Advertisement

The past is a place to learn from, not to live in!

Rajesh Sonkusare, Director of Sales and Marketing, Radisson Blu discussed the journey of the pandemic. From a miserable start, to living with the novel Coronavirus with the shield of vaccines up our sleeves, we’ve come a long way. During this time, every industry struggled and the hospitality business is certainly not an exception! he said.

Though, we’ve just hit our pre-pandemic stature in business and are optimistic with the dawn of the New Year, said Rajesh Sonkusare and on behalf of Radisson Blu, thanked all its customers, Nagpurians and media for their support and wished them a healthy and happy New Year.

Watch Video Here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement