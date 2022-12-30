Coaching Class teacher arrested for molesting 13-yr old girl student in Tehsil

Nagpur: Tehsil police arrested a coaching class teacher for outraging modesty of 13-year old girl student.

The accused has been identified as Prakash Ranjit Nikhare (32), resident of Timki, Tehsil.

According to police, the 13-year old girl was attending tuition at the coaching class in Tehsil locality from August 2022. However, since the girl was coming home late from tuition, her mother asked the reason. The girl told her mother that the math teacher was taking extra class for her. After some days, the mother noticed that her daughter was chatting with somebody on her mobile phone. Suspecting some foul play, the mother took the girl into confidence and asked her to tell the truth. The girl said that her teacher Prakash Nikhare touches her body and also indulges in vulgar acts while teaching. When the mother confronted the accused teacher, he slapped the girl.

Tehsil PSI Musale, based on the complaint of mother, booked the accused teacher Prakash Nikhare under Sections 354(A), 354(D), 323 of the IPC read with Sections 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

