Greet 2023 with ‘Champagne Soiree’ at Dabo Club and Kitchen!



Nagpur: Come last month of the year and the party plans of New Years Eve receive full swing across the country and Orange city is certainly not an exemption! The city has geared up for numerous 31st bashes. From high voltage DJ to mouthwatering food coupled with booze in the presence of friends, family and loved ones!!

One such alluring and glamorous revelry has been organized at Dabo Club and Kitchen –‘Champagne Soiree’!

DJ Tanishq and DJ Stich will lead the jamboree at ‘Champagne Soiree’. Their acts will be supported by DJ Upgazze, DJ Anisha and DJ Zenais to set the dance floor on fire at Dabo Club and Kitchen.

The organisers informed that ‘Champagne Soiree’ will ensure appetizing food and charming ambience to welcome its patrons.

So throng in to Dabo Club and Kitchen, Opposite Airport, Nagpur, to welcome the dawn of 2023!

For reservations call: +91 8884477702

