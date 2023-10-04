Video: Leopard spotted playfully chasing dog in Nagpur’s Housing Society’s parking lot

Nagpur: In a fascinating and unusual incident, a leopard was captured on CCTV camera footage roaming the parking lot of Gokul Housing Society’s Borgaon Kanha Regency Apartment on Gorewada Road in Nagpur at approximately 4 am on Wednesday morning. The sighting of the leopard has stirred excitement and curiosity in the local community.

The remarkable video footage shows the leopard engaging in an unexpected encounter with a pet dog. Instead of displaying aggression, the leopard appears to be playfully chasing the dog, not causing any harm to it.

Abhishek Kashyap, a head constable working in the Nagpur City Police Department, who also resides in the Kanha Regency building, confirmed the authenticity of this incident. The initial discovery of the leopard’s presence in the parking lot was made by the vigilant watchman on duty. The pet dog that had the intriguing interaction with the leopard belongs to a woman named Seelam.

The Gokul Housing Society, located on Gorewada Road, is surrounded by the land belonging to the Defence Department, which has naturally developed into a dense forest. Upon learning about the incident, concerned citizens promptly notified the Forest Department.

In response to this unique situation, the Forest Department issued an advisory urging residents of Gokul Society, Majidana Colony, Patel Nagar, Friends Colony, Borgaon, and Makardhokda to exercise caution and only venture outdoors for essential activities. This advisory aims to ensure the safety of residents and prevent any potential encounters with the leopard.

The incident has generated significant interest and discussion in the community, as it highlights the coexistence of wildlife in close proximity to urban areas and the need for residents to be mindful of their surroundings. Wildlife officials are monitoring the situation and are prepared to take necessary actions to ensure the safety of both the residents and the leopard as they continue to share the same vicinity.

By ravikant kamble

