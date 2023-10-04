Bar waiter knocked dead in hit-and-run mishap in Koradi

Nagpur: A speeding vehicle knocked a bar waiter dead in front of Om Nagar gate in Koradi area on Monday.

Identified as Kiran alias Chhotu Lallu Yadav (32), the deceased was a resident of Rajgruha Nagar, near Manas Mandir. He was working as a waiter at Ansh Bar & Restaurant, Bokhara Road. Yadav was returning home from the bar on a CD Deluxe motorcycle (MH-31/DY-4296) around 12.50 am. In front of Om Nagar gate on the service road a rashly-driven unidentified vehicle hit Yadav injuring him seriously. Yadav was admitted to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 4.30 pm.

Koradi Police registered a case of hit-n-run under Sections 279, 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 134 and 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, and started further investigations.

Pedestrian crushed to death at Waddhamna

A rashly driven private bus (MH-40/Y-8002) crushed a pedestrian to death at Waddhamna on Amravati Road on Tuesday late evening. The identity of the deceased was yet to be established. He was in his 50s and was crossing the road when the mishap occurred. Wadi Police sent the body for post-mortem and detained the bus driver.

