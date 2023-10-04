Shiv Sena MP booked for forcing Nanded Hospital Dean clean toilet

Death toll at the hospital rose to 35 on Wednesday after four more patients died on Tuesday

Nanded: The Nanded Rural Police in Maharashtra registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Wednesday morning after he allegedly forced Dr Shyamrao Wakode, the Acting Dean of the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, clean a toilet. Patil allegedly forced the Dean to clean the toilets after 31 deaths were reported at the hospital.

The police will now record Patil’s statement and proceed accordingly. Patil was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under charges of criminal intimidation and defamation, among others, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, a police officer said.

While making Dr Wakode clean the toilet, Patil and his aides allegedly shot a video of the act. Later, this video was circulated and it went viral on social media, wherein the MP was seen instructing the dean to clean the toilet.

“You do not have simple mugs in the toilet, and you shout at people who do not use toilets. Do you doctors and the dean behave similarly at your home?” Patil purportedly said. The incident took place at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital.

The government hospital in Nanded district recently saw more than 30 deaths in 48 hours, stirring a huge outcry. Patil, who reached the hospital ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to the hospital, noticed the toilet in a dirty condition. He asked the hospital dean to clean it, the complaint stated.

Patil also demanded that a murder case be registered against the doctors, holding them responsible for the deaths.

However, refuting the allegations of medicine shortage, the hospital issued a statement stating that the patients who died were in their “last stage”.

Meanwhile, the death toll at the government hospital increased to 35 on Wednesday after four more patients died on Tuesday.

