Video: Lawyers stage protest, meet collector to protest against harassment by SDO Clerk in Nagpur

Nagpur: A delegation from the Nagpur Bar Association (NBA) met with District Collector Dr. Vipin to protest against the alleged harassment by SDO Clerk (Rural) Kiran Raut. The lawyers claim that the SDO Clerk demanded a 2% commission from Adv. Parag More on August 18, 2023.

Prior to this incident, Raut had reportedly subjected various lawyers to harassment. In response, the NBA delegation staged a demonstration and approached the Collector, seeking action.

Dr. Vipin has ordered a detailed report regarding this matter, after which the appropriate course of action will be determined.

