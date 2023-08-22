Experimental halt to trains on Central Railway at Nagpur, Kalyan, other stations

Nagpur: The Central Railways have decided to provide experimental halt for a period of 6 months with effect from mentioned dates to the following trains on Central Railway as under Nagpur, Kalyan, Hotgi, Kopergaon & Kanhegaon Stations. A press release was issued in this regard by the Central Railways on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The details of the trains are given below:

Nagpur Station:

12213 Yesvantpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Express journey commencing on 26.08.2023 will arrive at 16.15 hrs and depart at 16.20 hrs.

12214 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Yesvantpur Duronto Express journey commencing on 28.08.2023 will arrive at 13.25 hrs and depart at 13.30 hrs.

Kalyan Station:

12261CSMT-Howrah Duronto Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 17.59 hrs and depart at 18.01 hrs.

12262 Howrah-CSMT Duronto Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 07.00 hrs and depart at 07.02 hrs.

82355 Patna-CSMT Suvidah Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 13.33 hrs and depart at 13.35 hrs.

82356 CSMT-Patna Suvidah Express journey commencing on 25.08.2023 will arrive at 12.00 hrs and depart at 12.02 hrs.

18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 03.20 hrs and depart at 03.22 hrs.

18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express journey commencing on 25.08.2023 will arrive at 07.32 hrs and depart at 07.34 hrs.

19667 Udaipur City-Mysuru Humsafar Express journey commencing on 28.08.2023 will arrive at 14.02 hrs and depart at 14.05 hrs.

19668 Mysuru-Udaipur City Humsafar Express journey commencing on 24.08.2023 will arrive at 10.57 hrs and depart at 11.00 hrs.

17221 Kakinada Port-LTT Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 10.09 hrs and depart at 10.11 hrs.

17222 LTT-Kakinada Port Express journey commencing on 24.08.2023 will arrive at 14.03 hrs and depart at 14.05 hrs.

Hotgi Station:

17319 Hubbali-Hyderabad Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 04.20 hrs and depart at 04.30 hrs.

17320 Hyderabad-Hubbali Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 22.15 hrs and depart at 22.25 hrs.

Kopergaon Station:

18503 Visakhapatnam-Sainagar Shirdi Express journey commencing on 24.08.2023 will arrive at 09.53 hrs and depart at 09.55 hrs.

18504 Sainagar Shirdi-Visakhapatnam Express journey commencing on 25.08.2023 will arrive at 20.08 hrs and depart at 20.10 hrs.

Kanhegaon station:

11409 Daund-Nizamabad Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 19.58 hrs and depart at 20.00 hrs.

11410 Nizamabad-Daund Express journey commencing on 23.08.2023 will arrive at 12.08 hrs and depart at 12.10 hrs.

