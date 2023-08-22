RTMNU’s synthetic track inauguration likely in Sept

Nagpur: The inauguration of the newly-constructed athletics synthetic track of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Ravi Nagar Sports Complex is likely to take place in the first week of September.

According to reports, RTMNU is trying to get dates of Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of Universities in Maharashtra Ramesh Bais. The university is planning to inaugurate the synthetic track on September 4 or September 5 (Teacher’s Day). Vice-Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari has sent a letter to the honourable Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais for the inauguration programme. If they get a positive reply from the Governor’s office we would inaugurate the track on either September 4 or 5,” said the reports adding that they have also invited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertisement

The track is being made with a total cost of Rs 10.60 crore. The eight-lane track which also has hammer and shot put throw areas apart from steeplechase pit, has recently got Class 2 Athletics Facility Certificate from International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) which stated that the track meets all the technical requirements of the World Athletics Rules for the relevant competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement