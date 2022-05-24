Video: ‘Justice For Omi’ echoes Nagpur streets during candle march

Advertisement

Nagpur: Expressing their resentment over the death of Omashankar alias Omi Purohit, who died on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle driven by son of Additional Municipal Chief Ram Joshi, members of Pushkarna Samaj took out a candle march from Hanuman Temple in Sitabuldi to Variety Square demanding justice for Omi.

Besides Vidarbha, members of Pushkarna Samaj from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh participated in the candle march. The protestors demanded legal action against the boy Manayk Joshi whose two-wheeler had hit Omi’s moped following which he lost his life.