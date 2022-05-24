Video: ‘Justice For Omi’ echoes Nagpur streets during candle march

Nagpur: Expressing their resentment over the death of Omashankar alias Omi Purohit, who died on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle driven by son of Additional Municipal Chief Ram Joshi, members of Pushkarna Samaj took out a candle march from Hanuman Temple in Sitabuldi to Variety Square demanding justice for Omi.
Besides Vidarbha, members of Pushkarna Samaj from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh participated in the candle march. The protestors demanded legal action against the boy Manayk Joshi whose two-wheeler had hit Omi’s moped following which he lost his life.
According to police, Omprakash was working with a private company. The accident occurred on May 18 when Omprakash was going back home on a two-wheeler after meeting a friend. Mayank was also passing through Ring Road on a scooter. Both vehicles collided near Viveka Hospital and the youths fell on the road.
Omprakash fell on the road divider and sustained grievous head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet. Mayank was also injured in the accident. Passers-by rushed the profusely bleeding youths to hospital in Dhantoli. Omprakash succumbed to the injuries on Sunday morning.
