Mason brutally kills labourer over liquor in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A mason brutally killed a labourer over liquor in Jaripatka area on Monday afternoon. Cops have arrested accused Mahadeo Jagoji Sonule (63), a resident of Babadeep Singh Nagar, for killing the labourer, Tilak Chauhan.

The accused Sonule and the deceased Chauhan were curing the newly-laid slap at the house of Chandan Gajanan Meshram in Bezonbagh. At around 2.30 pm, they took Rs 100 from Meshram for having snacks and left the place. They then consumed liquor and returned to the construction site. They picked up a quarrel over some trivial issue. After heated exchanges, Sonule picked up a wooden rafter and hit Chauhan on his head. Meshram rushed injured Chauhan to Janata Hospital. Doctors referred Chauhan to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Jaripatka Police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Sonule. Further probe is underway.