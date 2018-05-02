Video: IT engineer drowns in Ambazari Lake

Nagpur: A youth working as an engineer at a private firm died allegedly after drowning in Ambazari Lake on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Harshal Gedam.

Harshal, originally a resident of Mumbai was working at IT Park. To capitalize Sunday’s holiday, Harshal along with his three-four friends made a plan to visit Ambazari Lake in the morning. However, when all were engaged in playing water activities Harshal suddenly drowned in the lake and died.

Following which, his friends alerted Ambazari police, acting swiftly on the information the cops rushed to to the spot. Based on the preliminary information cops have registered a case of accidental death and investigation further