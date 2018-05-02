Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Health Check-up Camp at DPS Mihan

A Health check- up camp was organised at DPS Mihan, Nagpur on Friday 20th September, 2019. A team of doctors from LataMangeshkar Hospital, Hingna Road carried out a comprehensive health check-up of the students of Grades – Pre Nursery to III.

It included check up of the entire body, eyes, ears, skin and dental health. Each student was given a report summary of the diagnosed problem and recommended treatment plan.

Ms. GurpreetBhambra, the Principal of DPS Mihan, thanked the doctor and his team.

