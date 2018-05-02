Video: Insects found in packs of dry fruits bought from Big Bazaar outlets

Insects found in packs of dry fruits bought from Big Bazaar outlets

Nagpur: In two shocking incidents reported from different parts of city, two Big Bazaar outlets have allegedly been found selling insect and fungus infected dry fruits to consumers. In one case where, pack of cashews bought from Big Bazaar outlet located at Empress Mall was found infected with fungus and the IT Park based Big Bazaar has been accused of selling dates (khajur) with insects. The complainants have lodged complaint with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who has sent the samples of alleged dry fruits for tests and issued improvement notice to Big Bazaar.

In the first case, Mohammad Shahid Sharif, Chairman, Anti-Adulteration Consumers Society and Member of Consumers Protection Council, Nagpur filed a complaint that, contaminated cashews are being sold at Big Bazaar’s Empress Mall based outlet. Sharif has alleged that the pack of cashews he had bought from the Big Bazaar had fungus in it. Following which he has filed complaint with FDA.

In similar incident, Hargovind Meena has discovered insects from the pack of dates brought from Big Bazaar located at IT Park on December 1, 2019.

Hargovind, a resident of Swavalambi Nagar, had purchased some groceries from the Food Bazaar which is sub department in Big Bazaar. Along with other items, he had purchased one pack of dates worth Rs 250. After reaching home, Jaideep an 8-year-old son of Hargovind consumed 2-3 dates from the pack and after 1 hour he fall sick and vomited for twice. Thereafter he immediately contacted his relative and family doctor. The doctor gave some medicines and asked him to verify what he has consumed in last couple of hours. It is when, he inspected the pack of dates and shocked to see that there were small insects lying inside the pack.

Speaking on this issue, the FDA officials asserted that the food samples in both the cases have been sent for the lab tests. Further actions will be taken following the test results. In the meantime both the Big Bazaar outlets have been issued an improvement notice.