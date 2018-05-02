Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Dec 4th, 2019

Muttemwar demands scrapping of Mahapariksha Portal’ for recruitment in Govt departments

Nagpur: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Secretary Vishal Muttemwar has demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to scrap ‘Mahapariksha Portal’ for recruitment to government jobs and revert to the earlier practice of recruitment in state departments through Public Service Commission (MPSC). “The Mahapariksha Portal is inconvenient and full of anomalies. Several irregularities have come to the fore. Honest candidates are being deprived of government jobs. Hence this ‘Mahapariksha Portal’ should be scrapped immediately for providing justice to studious students,” Muttemwar demanded.

“The previous BJP-led government, in 2017, had assigned the responsibilty of recruitment in various departments to “Maha-IT.” This department had created “Mahapariksha Portal’ and had started conducting exams for recruitment in various departments through this facility. Exams for Forest Department and Revenue Department have been held while exams for Animal Husbandry Department, Rural Development Department and other departments are to be held. However, several irregularities such as name of absent candidate in final merit list, exam centre in other district than local district, awarding total marks for wrong questions, mass copying during exams, exams sans regular syllabus, repetition of questions, no biometric presenty, dummy candidates appearing for exams, sudden breakdown in software etc,” Muttemwar pointed out.

The MPCC Secretary further said, “Earlier during 2017 exams for posts of Agriculture Assistant, recruitment in Nagar Parishad and recruitment in State Intelligence Department in 2018, and recruitment in Rural Development and Forest Departments in 2019, irregularities in exams had come to the fore. The coming days will see second phase of government recruitment. Recruitment will be done in Police, Rural Development, Zilla Parishad, Animal Husbandry and other departments. In view of irregularities in previous exams, the coming exams should be held offline and transparent manner,” Muttemwar demanded.

