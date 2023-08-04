Video: Influencer Assaulted in Nagpur: Victim Discloses Identity on Instagram, Chooses Not to Pursue Action Against Sameer Staylo

Nagpur: In a startling turn of events, the recent molestation case involving Sameer Khan, also known as Sameer Staylo, and his brother has taken a surprising twist. After Nagpur Today’s revelation of the allegations on Thursday, the alleged victim, who is a minor and a social media influencer, posted a video on her Instagram account stating that she doesn’t want Sameer to face any legal action.

The incident came to light when it was discovered that Sameer and his brother were allegedly engaging in inappropriate conversations with the minor girl on Instagram, including the use of lewd language. Furthermore, they purportedly published her contact information and issued threats against her. Consequently, the victim decided to file a complaint with the Cyber Police Station, leading to the registration of an offense under Section 354 of the IT Act and relevant sections of the POCSO Act 2012 against the accused duo.

While Amir Khan, one of the accused, has been apprehended by the authorities, Sameer Staylo is currently on the run. The victim’s decision to publicize her identity and disclose that her name didn’t appear in the FIR due to her being a minor has sparked speculation about the authenticity and seriousness of the incident.

The case’s unexpected turn has raised questions about whether the entire ordeal was an elaborate publicity stunt. Given the recent revelation by Nagpur Today regarding the prevalence of fake or inactive followers among numerous influencers in Nagpur, doubts have been cast on the credibility of their online presence.

As investigations continue into the matter, authorities and the public alike are closely monitoring the situation to ascertain the truth behind the alleged molestation and the victim’s surprising refusal to pursue legal action against Sameer Staylo.

