Govt to give funds for Malguzari lakes, Fadnavis informs Assembly

Nagpur: Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced that it would grant funds for rejuvenation of Malguzari lakes in Vidarbha. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made an announcement in this regard while answering a query by MPCC President Nana Patole during the Question Hour in the State Assembly.

The senior Congress leader pointed out that Malguzari lakes built by former rulers to fight water scarcity were in extremely bad shape due to lack of maintenance. “The lakes are full of silt. Their canals and gates are broken and sources of its water are blocked over the years. Our ancestors built them at that time to supply water. Due to these water bodies, the people did not face scarcity during those days,” he said.

Patole said the government should extend grants like it had offered to projects like Gosikhurd. “If we remove the silt from these lakes and repair their gates, it will help in increasing irrigation potential,” he said.

In reply, Fadnavis said when he was the Chief Minister, he sanctioned funds for rejuvenation of these lakes. “The lakes required funds on a regular basis and the government would provide all the funds for their rejuvenation,” he said.

