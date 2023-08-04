GMCH Nagpur set to celebrate 75th anniversary, Fadnavis to be Reception Committee Chairman

Nagpur: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, is gearing up to celebrate its momentous 75th anniversary this December, and the excitement surrounding the event is growing exponentially. With the joint efforts of alumni and current students, the institution aims to make the celebrations an unforgettable experience.

Media reports suggest that the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has graciously accepted the role of Reception Committee Chairman for the GMCH Diamond Jubilee celebrations. His involvement is expected to add prestige and significance to the event.

Advertisement

The celebration is scheduled to be held from December 22 to 24. This three-day extravaganza promises to be an international event, attracting attendees and participants from various parts of the world.

A dedicated committee comprising present professors and esteemed alumni has been formed to meticulously plan and organize various programs during the celebrations. This committee will ensure that the events run smoothly and leave a lasting impression on all attendees.

As GMCH approaches its momentous 75th milestone, the anticipation is palpable. The institution’s commitment to academic excellence and medical research is well-known, and the Diamond Jubilee celebrations present an opportunity to showcase its achievements and inspire future generations of medical professionals. With the support of government officials, alumni, faculty, and students, the celebrations are poised to be a grand success and a true testament to GMCH’s remarkable legacy in healthcare and medical education.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement