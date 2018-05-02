Video: Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya thrashes civic officer with cricket bat, says will do it again

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who is the son of veteran party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya thrashed a civic worker in Indore with a cricket bat in full public glare.

The BJP MLA went about beating up the officer even as media persons surrounded him with cameras and recorded the entire incident.

The municipal corporation officer who the BJP leader thrashed was in the area to carry out an anti-encroachment drive.

The officer and Vijayvargiya engaged in an argument when it heated up. Soon, the BJP MLA started beating up the officer with a cricket bat.

In an exclusive conversation with sources, Akash Vijayvargiya justified his actions and said that the officers were illegally demolishing a building.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

“The owner of the building paid the corporation to demolish it and some people were staying in the building. I tried to reach out to the corporation, they didn’t take my calls. I have a responsibility towards the people who voted for me,” said Vijayvargiya.

He then went on to add that if required again, he will repeat his act of beating up the officers once again.

BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai told India Today TV that Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed the officer because he asked for bribe during the encroachment drive in Indore on Wednesday.

“You can put Akash behind the bars for using a cricket bat to beat up an officer but what about the officer who was asking for bribe,” said Bajpai during a conversation with India Today TV.

In a video that has now gone viral, MLA Vijayvargiya can be seen threatening the officers saying, “You should leave within five minutes orelse whatever happens after that will be your responsibility.”