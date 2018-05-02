Burglary in Bajaj Nagar, valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh stolen

Nagpur: Some unidentified miscreants sneaked inside a locked house under Bajaj Nagar police and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively of Rs 1.5 lakh. The incident occurred between June 17 and 24, when complainant Suvarchala Raju Ermailelli (48), Lila House, Ambazari Layout near Dharampeth Polytechnic had gone out of town.

According to police, Suvarchala had gone out of town to attend a family function for a week from June 17. However, when she got back on June 24 she was shocked to found her broken door and ransacked house. And when Suvarchala checked the almirah she found gold and silver ornaments besides cash to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh missing.

Subsequently, she approached Bajaj Nagar police station and filed a complaint. Cops have registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and launched the manhunt.