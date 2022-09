Advertisement

Nagpur: The Orange city is all geared up to witness the India Vs Australia T20 match scheduled on September 23, 2022 at VCA Jamtha Stadium.

However, Nagpurians have been confused about the ticketing system. Nagpur Today team contacted VCA CEO Farokh Dastoor to clear the confusion. Watch this report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement