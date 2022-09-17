Labourer electrocuted to death while setting up Navratri pandal in Gondia

Advertisement

Nagpur/Gondia: Amid the preparations for setting up of the pandals for the Navratri festival, a tragic incident took place in Gondia. Jitendra Madavi, an artisan labourer engaged in pipe fitting and decoration work, suddenly got electrocuted and he fell on the ground from a height and died.

The incident took place at Durga Chowk near Subodh Chowk in Ganesh Nagar area of Gondia on Saturday between 7.30 am and 7.45 am. After the tragedy, there was chaos in the premises and the decoration employee was taken to the District KTS Hospital in a serious condition. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Dr. Pawan Yadav of KTS Hospital informed the City Police Station about the accident. The police have started an investigation by registering a case of accidental death.

It is learnt that a decoration businessman named Pitambar Tidke of Chhota Gondia was given the task of decoration of the pandal on behalf of the Durga Utsav Committee. This morning 5 to 6 artisan labourers were engaged in the work of pipe fittings for setting up the pandal. During this time, the cables of electric pole number 620/26 located nearby came in contact with the pipe of the pandal. As a result, Jitendra Tikaram Madavi (33), resident of Pindkepar, Gondia, received a shock and he fell on the ground from a height. He was immediately taken to the District KTS hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police reached the spot and investigating the cause of the accident.

