Good news: Rs 1353 crore plan to lay foundation for New Nagpur

Nagpur: The concept of New Nagpur was stalled for many years. But, in good news for Nagpurians, the Urban Development Department recently gave an indication that the way to implement this concept has been cleared. The development works of Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) worth Rs 1,353 crore have been approved by the Urban Development Department. A network of water channels and sewage lines of more than 1,000 kilometers will be laid in this project. It is believed that the foundation of New Nagpur will be laid through this development work, according to a report in a local Marathi daily.

Nagpur city has grown rapidly in the last few years. Small towns and villages on the border of the city like Besa, Beltarodi, Pipla, Bahadura, Kamptee, Koradi, Wadi, Hingana, Butibori have also been urbanized. Therefore, the discussion over new Nagpur has also started. This discussion which has been going on for many years now seems to be turning into actual action at the administrative level. NMRDA was set up by the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the planned development of villages and towns surrounding Nagpur city.

Nearly 750 villages were included in the NMRDA area. NMRDA has implemented building regulations in these areas. Now NMRDA Commissioner Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi has taken steps for the development of these areas as well. Recently, Principal Secretary of State Urban Development Department Sonia Sethi came on a Nagpur visit. She had held a meeting regarding the development of Nagpur city. Under the Amrit-2 scheme of the Central Government, development works were approved in 13 villages included in Sector South B and 11 villages included in Sector East A of NMRDA. This project will benefit the citizens of 81 square km area.

According to the report, Rs 565.25 crore water channel network will be laid in Sector South B under this project. A total of 565 km of water channel network will be laid. Rs 220.90 crore will be spent in Sector South-B and Rs 344.36 crore in Sector East A. Apart from this, there is also a project worth Rs 788.87 crore to extend the sewage line network. A 522 km sewage line will be constructed along with two sewage treatment plants. Out of this, 220 km of sewage line will be constructed in Sector South B and 302 km in Sector East A.

A total of 24 villages are included in Sector South B and Sector East A. Sewage and water channel networks will be spread in an area of 81 square kilometresAround 8.50 lakh citizens of this area will benefit from this project. Interestingly, road works have been started in this area. Therefore, a large residential area will be created in this area and it will also help to reduce the stress in the city of Nagpur.

The villages included in the project:

Sector South- B: The villages include Besa, Beltarodi, Pipla, Ghogli, Hudkeshwar Khurd, Shankarpur, Gotalpanjri, Gharhari, Rui, Varoda, Panjri, Kiranapur, and Kanhanalgaon.

Sector East-A: The villages are Pandhurna, Tarodi Khurd, Tarodi Buzurg, Bidgaon, Kapsi Khurd, Powari, Adyali, Vihirgaon, Goni Sim, Kharbi, and Bahadura.

According to Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, Commissioner, NMRDA, the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed to prepare a detailed plan for this project. Accordingly, a project report of a sewage line and water channel was prepared in the NMRDA area on the city boundary under the Amrit-2 scheme. This project will be the foundation of New Nagpur. Technical approval and provision of funds will also be done by November, he stated.

