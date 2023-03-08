Video: How to deal with unwanted pregnancy/ abortion? Here’s what you need to know

Nagpur: The horrifying news of a 15-year-old getting pregnant and delivering the baby by herself has given chills to people across the city. The news also shows the mental blockage girls or women still have while seeking consultation regarding abortion from a gynaecologist.

Till 24 weeks, a woman has the right to abort the child, as per the court’s ruling, issued on September 29. 2022. On the very same day, the Supreme Court of India declared abortion a fundamental right.

Dr Vaidehi Marathe told Nagpur today that a woman can decide to abort their pregnancy up to 24 weeks, however, when a minor gets pregnant the case turns into a very sensitive one. “The legal dynamics in such cases (pregnancy in minors) completely change. Abortion is still legal in these cases but they also fall into a very stringent act called the POCSO Act. Such pregnancies can be considered as rape, ” she added while commenting on the heinous case.

Marathe also said that seeking abortion is completely legal and safe when the woman is above the age of 18. “While aborting, the woman doesn’t even require the consent of her partner or even her parents as she is considered an adult,” she said.

