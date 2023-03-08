Strict Vigil: Nagpur cops slap 7,770 challans for traffic violations during Holi festivities

Nagpur: To crack down on people who take traffic norms for granted and ride under the influence of lofty enthusiasm during the festival of colours, Nagpur Police have issued 7,770 challans (mostly to youngsters riding two-wheelers) for violating the norms of the Motor Vehicles Act on March 6 and March 7, i.e., during Holi festivities in the Second Capital of the State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Chetna Tidke informed that the cops issued a total of 7,770 challans, with 3,344 on February 7 and 4,426 on February 8, including 129 challans for drunken driving during the special Holi drive.

Advertisement

“With the festivals of colours, Nagpur Police were on their toes to ensure the safety of citizens both on the roads and within the city boundaries. They erected 44 checkpoints, including 17 drunken drive points across the Second Capital of the State. We found 129 people riding under the influence of liquor during the Holi drive, with 32 on February 6 and 97 on February 7,” said the DCP.

Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Chetna Tidke, traffic police personnel undertook the drive in all 10 zones and issued challans worth Rs 5.54 lakh. Prominent locations like Futala Lake, Seminary Hills, Ambazari Park, where motorists especially two-wheelers riders indulge in hooliganism every year were on police’s radar.

Earlier, the Top Cop had appealed to Nagpurians to not indulge in rash and negligent driving during Holi celebrations.

It is noteworthy that the city was awash with colours and festivities as people came together to celebrate Holi on Tuesday. The day began with a pleasant surprise as light morning showers greeted the festival, adding to the festive spirit and bringing down the mercury.

Despite some minor scuffles reported in certain areas, the celebrations were a joyous affair, thanks to Nagpur Police, with people of all ages participating in the festivities. The streets were filled with vibrant colours, music, and the aroma of delicious food. Many people exchanged greetings and sweets with their neighbours, adding to the community spirit of the occasion.

-Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement