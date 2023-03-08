Nagpur CP prohibits beggars, other groups from gathering at traffic signals and footpaths

Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting beggars and other such groups of people from gathering at traffic junctions, unauthorisedly occupying footpaths, traffic islands, dividers, etc. The order was prompted by increasing incidents of beggars harassing motorists and other passers-by, obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians, and causing public nuisance.

According to the order, such acts are offences under various sections of law and violation of this order would invite criminal culpability under 188 IPC along with other relevant sections of law on a case by case basis. The order will be in effect from 00:01 hrs of March 9, 2023, until 24:00 hrs of April 30, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier by the issuing authority.

As it is not possible to serve individual notices to all concerned parties, the order will be published for the information of the public through press, the Nagpur Police website, and by affixing copies on notice boards of police stations, offers of divisional ACPs Zoneal DCPs, Municipal Ward Offices, Tehsil and Ward Offices, reads the order.

The order is aimed at preventing cases of nuisance and danger to the public, and to ensure public safety by maintaining smooth traffic flow and pedestrian movement in Nagpur. Objections, if any, in respect of this order may be submitted to the undersigned at email ID – cp.nagpur@mahapolice.gov.in or at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur. Objections shall be duly considered, and necessary modifications, if required, shall be made.

