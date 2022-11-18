Video: How can the environment be made safer for school kids? Nagpur parents raise concern

Nagpur: The horrific incident about a 14-year-old school girl raped in school van by the driver has given chills to majority of the parents across the city.

The case came to light 25 days after the incident took place. Reportedly, the accused had blackmailed the student and also clicked indecent pictures during the act. The accused identified as 26-year-old Pawan Kohapade brought the minor in his van on the pretext of taking her for a drive.

The main question arises here is– Is the environment actually safe for school going children? Parents from across the city gave their opinions as to how the school can make the environment safer for kids. Majority of the parents suggested that CCTV cameras should be installed in the school vans as well as buses and should be monitored strictly. A few of them suggested having only school buses in the premises along with lady drivers or lady teachers in the bus accompanying the students.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told Nagpur Today that strict measures will be taken to make the environment safer for school-going children and protection of women and children is the top-most priority for Nagpur Police.

