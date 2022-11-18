Mentally ill woman commits suicide in Nagpur’s Mental Hospital

Nagpur: In an incident raising question marks, a mentally ill woman, who was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur just two days ago, committed suicide by hanging herself, a report in local Marathi daily Sakal said.

According to the report, the deceased has been identified as Pratibha Mahadev Kolhe (38). Pratibha’s native village is Ajanta in Hinganghat taluka. Two days ago, her brother got married. She was wandering in the village as she was mentally ill. A social worker in Nagpur sent her along with her parents to the Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being told by Prahar’s worker. This incident is on Tuesday, November 15.

The report further said that the woman was brought to the GMCH for treatment at around 10:30 pm. But the Chief Medical Officer did not admit her on the grounds that she was not in critical condition. Pratibha was taken to the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur on November 16 afternoon. After the RTPCR test, she was admitted to the hospital around 4:30 pm. However, just four to five hours after admission, Pratibha committed suicide around Wednesday night. A green uniform is provided on admission to a psychiatric hospital. The administration did not come forward with the information about how the suicide took place. The body was sent to Mayo Hospital for autopsy.

This psychotic woman was brought at night to be admitted in GMCH. But the Chief Medical Officer present there did not admit her as she was not in an emergency condition without any examination. The relatives were told to bring her the next morning to the outpatient department. As a result, Pratibha’s relatives spent the night in the open in the medical premises, the Sakal report claimed.

