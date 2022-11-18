Kumbhejkar shifted as Bhandara Collector, Vispute new CEO of Nagpur ZP

Nagpur: The State Government on Thursday transferred some of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. Yogesh Kumbhejkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagpur Zilla Parishad (ZP), has been shifted to Bhandara as District Collector. During his tenure, the IAS officer of 2016 batch tackled the COVID-19 situation well. He earned a name as an efficient administrator. A soft spoken, yet straight-worded, Kumbhejkar also guided the aspirants of Civil Services examination.

Kumbhejkar will be replaced by Bhagyashree Vispute, an IAS officer of 2017 batch. She was CEO of Buldhana ZP till receiving transfer orders on Thursday. Vispute, who hails from Malegaon, served as Assistant Collector and Project Director, Integrated Tribal Development Project at Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district.

S M Kurtkoti will replace Vispute as CEO of Buldhana ZP. Sheetal Teli-Ugale, Director (Textiles), Nagpur, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner, Solapur. An IAS officer of 2009 batch, she was earlier Metropolitan Commissioner, Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority, and Chairperson of Nagpur Improvement Trust.

P Sivasankar, an IAS officer of 2011 batch currently serving as Municipal Commissioner, Solapur, has been posted as Director ( Textiles), Nagpur. He will swap the post with Sheetal Teli-Ugale. S Ramamamoorthy, an IAS officer of 2013 batch, has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai.

