Top Recruiters for Government Jobs in WR India

Government Jobs are highly respectable because of the perks and pay that comes along with them. The recruitments are done at multiple levels such as national, state and regional. The western region of India is full of job opportunites. The top three states in the Western India are Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. While Maharashtra is considered to be the most industrialized state of the country because of its economic capital Mumbai and other important cities like Pune, Nashik, Nagpur to name a few. Rajasthan and Gujarat too come up with high number of government sector vacancies.

Each of the state announces thousands of vacancies each year through PSCs, SSCs, RRBs, PSUs, Police, Army, Schools and Colleges, etc. These vacancies require the candidates to be domiciled in the respective states and have lesser competition than the national level job exams. Thus, the candidates must check the details of respective exams and exam conducting bodies in their state or region.

Govt. Jobs in Maharashtra

The job profiles in Maharashtra are diverse and the aspirants can choose any of PSC, SSC, Banking jobs, Police, Army, Railway, etc. to join the government sector. Even though the eligibilty criteria differ based on the post and the department, the general age limit for any post is between 18 and 35 years, and the general educational requirement is graduation. Although, the mandatory criteria for all the posts is that the candidates must be Indian citizens with domiciles in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The application process for each of Maharashtra Govt jobs is listed in the recruitment notification released by the exam-conducting body. The notifications, as well as, the forms made are available on the respective official websites. Most of the selection processes includes three stages- Preliminary, Main exam and Personal Interview. While some other, like those of Police jobs, have extra stages like Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

Some of the top exams and exam conducting bodies of Maharashtra are given below.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHA TET)

Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET)

Maharashtra Police Constable

Bhulekh Maharashtra

MPSC Regional Transport Officer (MPSC RTO)

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Junior Engineer (MHADA JE)

Maharashtra Police SI

MPSC Sales Tax Inspector (MPSC STI)

Pune Metro Recruitment

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC Recruitment)

MPSC Rajyaseva

Apart from these, there are several PSU’s that recruit candidates in the state. Currently, the application processes for RRC- WR Sports Person Recruitment 2022 and CISF HC ASI Recruitment are going on till October 04 and 25, 2022 respectively.

Govt. Jobs in Rajasthan

There are multiple job vacancies in various departments of Rajasthan State Government. Some of the posts include director, Medical Officer, Bank Manager, Clerk, Constable, Sub-Inspector, Locopilot, Staff Nurse, and many others. While most of the jobs require the candidates to be at least a graduate, there are some jobs for 10th and 12th pass as well. They need to be Indian citizens domiciled in the state of Rajasthan. Even though it varies with the post, age limit is also a requirement for the candidates.

The selection process for all the Rajasthan Govt. Job exams are not the same. Some of them have the standard three stage process (Prelims, Mains and Interview), while there are some that include only two stages or direct interviews. The posts like Police have additional Physical and Medical tests along with the standard exams. Some of the top exams and exam-conducting bodies in the state of Rajasthan are listed below.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Rajasthan Police

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET)

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB)

Rajasthan Police SI

RSMSSB Junior Instructor

Rajasthan High Court

RPSC Second Grade

RSMSSB Lab Technician

RSMSSB Junior Engineer

RSMSSB Mahila Supervisor

RSMSSB ECG Technician

Rajasthan State Coop Bank (RSCB)

RSMSSB LDC

RSMSSB Lab Assistant

RSMSSB Forest Guard

RSMSSB Pharmacist

RSMSSB Librarian

RPSC Assistant Professor

RSMSSB NTT Teacher

There are some Public Sector Undertakings in the state as well, that recruit candidates for multiple posts. Some of the active application processes are for RRC WR Sports Person Recruitment, IB Recruitment, Army School AWES PGT TGT PRT Recruitment, IPC Recruitment, amongst several others.

Govt. Jobs in Gujarat

Thousands of vacancies are announced every year for Gujarat govt jobs. For all the state government departments and ministries, the recruitments are done by GPSC and GSSSB through several exams. There are other jobs as well, such as PSU banks, Railway, Army, Police, etc. The selection process for each of them are different and depend upon the posts the candidates are applying for.

The minimum age requirement for most of the posts is 18 years. The candidates who are domiciled in Gujarat and fulfilling the educational requirements can apply through the official websites of the respective organisations. All the vacancy and recruitment details are specified in the official notifications.

Some of the top exams and exam conducting bodies are listed below.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Gujarat State Service Selection Board (GSSSB)

GSRTC Recruitment

SMC Recruitment

GPSSB Village Panchayat Secretary

GSERC Recruitment

GSECL Junior Programmer

MGVCL Vidyut Sahayak

NFSU Gujarat Recruitment

GSSSB Head Clerk

GPSC Engineering Services

Gujarat Teachers Eligibility Test (GTET)

GPSC Assistant Engineer

GSET

Gujarat Police

Gujarat Police SI

The top PSUs in the state that release vacancies for Gujarat govt. jobs are BEL, India Post, HAL, DRDO, SAIL, ISRO, FCI, and many others. There are some organisations that are currently recruiting in the state like RRC WR, IPC, Intelligence Bureau (IB), etc.

The candidates who are eager to join the government sector must check the vacancies declared by their state governments, as well as the central government. There are some government bodies that recruit candidates based on region. For example, Railway Recruitment Board often announces vacancies based on the region instead of state. The candidates must keep an eye out for the latest updates through the employment newspapers and portals.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement