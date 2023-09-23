Porters at Nagpur Railway Station to stage strike in protest of RPF’s highhandedness

Nagpur: In a bold move to voice their grievances, porters at the Nagpur Railway Station have announced their decision to go on strike during the second shift on Saturday, commencing at 3 pm.

The strike comes in response to what the porters allege as highhandedness by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

Tensions escalated earlier today when an unfortunate incident unfolded at the station. Four to five porters were reportedly apprehended and detained after they refused to carry the luggage of a senior railway officer.

Furthermore, it is alleged that office bearers of the porter community were subjected to physical altercation. This turn of events has ignited a wave of discontent among the porters, prompting them to mobilize and take a stand against what they perceive as unjust treatment by the RPF.

