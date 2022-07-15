Video: Heavy rains turn Om Satyam Garden Township ‘streets’ into ‘lake’ in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Incessant rains have exposed the so called ‘town planning’ of renowned societies in Second Capital of the State, as overnight downpour has turned its streets into lake.

In a video circulated on social media, streets of Om Satyam Garden Township in Godhani can been seen inundated with downpour. Residents were forced to venture out in knee deep water. Many cars and two wheelers were drowned in the water, residents have alleged.

They have also expressed their anguish over paying hefty money to secure their dream house and getting miserable facilities.

