In pics: Areas in North Nagpur submerged, residents in the lurch

Nagpur: Following incessant rains lashing Nagpur for last few days, many crater-like potholes have surfaced on the road stretch across the city. Commuters continue to suffer as rain havoc continued till late Thursday evening and Friday morning..

Residents in Ganpati Nagar, Godhani Road, Zingabai Takli woke up to flooded streets in low-lying areas of the on Wednesday after heavy rainfall lashed the city overnight. The flooded roads disrupted the vehicular traffic.

The residents lamented that even after complaining several times to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), nothing is done. In such a situation, the residents find it very difficult to go out for daily household chores. The areas in north Nagpur were submerged due to incessant rain lashing the city since Tuesday night.

