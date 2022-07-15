3 suspects arrested in murder of gangster’s brother at Shankar Nagar Petrol Pump

Advertisement

Cops mount a hunt to nab four others, including Satish alias Suraj Hiranwar, for their alleged involvement in the killing

Nagpur: Police have rounded up three suspects in the sensational murder of gangster’s brother at Shankar Nagar Petrol Pump in Nagpur.

Police took three persons — Aakash Masram, Akshay Madavi, both residents of Futala Basti, and Rishabh Wankhede, a resident of Kachipura, Ramdaspeth — into custody. Cops mounted a manhunt for four others, including Satish alias Suraj Hiranwar, for their alleged involvement in the murder case.

It may be recalled that the notorious gangster Sheikhu Khan’s elder brother Saroj, 40, was stoned to death by a gang at the Shankar Nagar Petrol Pump on Wednesday after a heated argument in an alleged road rage incident. Saroj, who also had several offences against him, collapsed on the spot and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

According to reports, the gang, after the murder, roughed up several customers at the petrol pump, including a close relative of a top politician from Chandrapur, whose gold chain was also snatched away by the perpetrators. While some sources said the politician’s kin was in the car with Saroj, police claim he had gone to the petrol pump to fill fuel in his scooter. Sheikhu, who is lodged in jail currently, is learnt to be close to the politician as the goon had a well-oiled network in Chandrapur, where he used to supply illegal liquor.

After assaulting and threatening customers at the petrol pump, the gang realized their actions had been captured in the CCTV cameras on the premises. The gang members then barged into the petrol pump office and took away the recording device of the CCTV cameras and also damaged the wiring. The latest murder in the city has left cops on their toes as a large number of Sheikhu’s gang members have become active after the incident. Saroj was helping Sheikhu by arranging lawyers for his bail.

According to reports, earlier on Thursday, Sheikhu had appeared in court during his trial in a case of MCOCA. Sources said the deposition of the witness had gone in favour of Sheikhu. Buoyed by the development, Saroj and his friends had a feast. After dropping his wife and son home, Saroj had gone to celebrate some more with his friends.

Saroj had gone to the petrol pump to fill fuel when his car was grazed by an autorickshaw in which Suraj Hiranwar, Suraj Maraskolhe, Wankhede, Masram, Madavi and one more person were travelling. Hiranwar, who had been behind bars in an attempt to murder case, had been released from jail a few days ago.

