Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grand halt

Nagpur: Tension prevailed at UCN media headquarters on Friday, as a large fire gripped it’s satellites on the roof. Preliminary reports suggest, short circuit must have triggered the fire.

This fire has caused a complete disruption in services being provided by UCN. While the broadband service it provides has completely stopped throughout the city, it has also affected its cable TV services.

In the meantime, the efforts of controlling the fire were underway. Though, loss of property and actual reason behind the fire can only be ascertained afterwards.

More details awaited.