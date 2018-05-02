Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Aug 21st, 2020

    Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grand halt

    Nagpur: Tension prevailed at UCN media headquarters on Friday, as a large fire gripped it’s satellites on the roof. Preliminary reports suggest, short circuit must have triggered the fire.

    This fire has caused a complete disruption in services being provided by UCN. While the broadband service it provides has completely stopped throughout the city, it has also affected its cable TV services.

    In the meantime, the efforts of controlling the fire were underway. Though, loss of property and actual reason behind the fire can only be ascertained afterwards.

    More details awaited.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grand halt
    Video: Major fire at UCN HQ brings its services to grand halt
    Video: NAFS फायर कॉलेज का डायरेक्टर सैलरी मांगने पर महिला कर्मियों को देता गंदी गालियां
    Video: NAFS फायर कॉलेज का डायरेक्टर सैलरी मांगने पर महिला कर्मियों को देता गंदी गालियां
    झाडे मनपा कर्मचारी बैंक के अध्यक्ष नियुक्त
    झाडे मनपा कर्मचारी बैंक के अध्यक्ष नियुक्त
    नमस्कार करून चक्रधारी झाले लालपरीवर स्वार
    नमस्कार करून चक्रधारी झाले लालपरीवर स्वार
    Excess Covid charges: Nandanvan cops register case against SevenStar Hospital
    Excess Covid charges: Nandanvan cops register case against SevenStar Hospital
    Corona in Nagpur: 989 new cases, 46 fresh deaths
    Corona in Nagpur: 989 new cases, 46 fresh deaths
    स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षणात नागपूर १८ व्या क्रमांकावर
    स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षणात नागपूर १८ व्या क्रमांकावर
    शासकीय आयटीआय मौदा कोविड सेंटरमध्ये एकही बेड नाही,
    शासकीय आयटीआय मौदा कोविड सेंटरमध्ये एकही बेड नाही,
    “भारत रत्न” राजीव गांधी जयंती प्रित्यर्थ म.न.पा. केंद्रीय कार्यालयात सद् भावना दिन साजरा
    “भारत रत्न” राजीव गांधी जयंती प्रित्यर्थ म.न.पा. केंद्रीय कार्यालयात सद् भावना दिन साजरा
    VIA Energy Forum holds webinar on Power related issues
    VIA Energy Forum holds webinar on Power related issues
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145